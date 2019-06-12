HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A national poll put Democratic challengers ahead of the president in the 2020 race.
Quinnipiac University, which released the poll on Tuesday, called it a first look at presidential matchups.
Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 53 to 40 percent, according to the poll.
Other matchups included:
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over Trump 51 - 42 percent
- California Sen. Kamala Harris over Trump 49 - 41 percent
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren over Trump 49 - 42 percent
- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over Trump 47 - 42 percent
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker over Trump 47 - 42 percent
Republicans side with Trump, 91 to 6 percent.
Democrats, meanwhile, pick Biden 95 to 3 percent.
Independent voters also appear to pick Biden, 58 to 28 percent.
"The head-to-head matchups give this heads up to President Donald Trump's team: Former Vice President Joseph Biden and other Democratic contenders would beat the president if the election were held today," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "Leads range from Biden's 13 percentage points to thin five-point leads by Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Cory Booker."
However, Malloy pointed out that there's still 17 months until the election and numbers could change.
On the approval side, voters gave Trump a 42 percent approval rating.
"The Trump bump to 42 percent job approval is nothing to sniff at," Malloy said. "It's one point shy of the best Quinnipiac University survey number ever for President Trump."
Seventy percent of American voters said the economy is "excellent" or "good," but 41 percent said Trump deserves credit for it.
A complete breakdown of the poll can be found on Quinnipiac's website here.
