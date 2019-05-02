HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Most voters believe the president committed a crime, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Thursday.
Americans said 57 to 28 percent that president Donald Trump committed crimes before he became president, the poll's results revealed.
However, voters remain deadlocked at 46 percent when it comes to the question of whether or not Trump committed crimes while in office.
Regardless of voters' stance on the president's innocence, 66 percent believe Congress should not begin an impeachment process. That's compared to 29 percent who do.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the man appointed to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, conducted a fair investigation, voters said 72 to 18 percent. That includes 65 to 25 percent of Republicans.
However, 51 percent believe that the Mueller Report did not clear Trump of wrongdoing. That's compared to 38 percent who believe it did.
"No, the Mueller Report did not clear President Trump, American voters say," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "Yes, the president tried to thwart the investigation. But should impeachment proceed? The resounding 'no' from voters says Americans want to move on."
The poll also said voters gave Trump a negative 41 to 55 percent job approval rating.
The complete results of the poll can be read on its website here.
FAKE NEWS. Never believe a Q-Poll
Get a life man. Seriously. You're so triggered.
There's a link to the Mueller Report right in this article. Perhaps you should read it.
