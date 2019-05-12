Suffering from a cough or runny nose?
The pollen count in Connecticut has been climbing.
The pollen collector at Waterbury Hospital keeps count of the pieces of pollen and mold left behind.
“We put a glass slide in it, like the slides you leave under a microscope and there's an air supply that brings all the pollen in and deposits it on the slide,” said Sarah Paisley of Waterbury Hospital.
Anything over 1500 is extreme. This past week they recorded double, even more than triple that on some days.
Doctors say birch and oak trees are the culprits for the recent spike.
Along with taking allergy medicine to manage the symptoms, doctors also recommend closing your windows at home, taking over-the-counter nasal spray, and calling your allergist or doctor if your symptoms are severe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.