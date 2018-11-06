HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Election Day polls opened at 6 a.m. across the state.
The Secretary of the State's office said there are a few things voters can do to make the whole process a lot easier.
First, people can head to myvote.ct.gov. From there, people can check to see if they are registered to vote and where they can vote.
If potential voters want to take part in this year's election but have not registered, there's still time.
Connecticut has same-day registration for people who are eligible. Those people can register and cast their ballots at designated Election Day registration spots in their city or town.
However, those voters were told to get to that location as early as possible to avoid long lines.
Those who are registered simply need their I.D. before they head out the door. A Connecticut driver's license is the easiest option. People can also bring a utility bill or anything that has voters' name and address or name and signature.
If a voter does not have an I.D., that person can sign an affidavit in lieu of presenting the I.D.
Polls close at 8 p.m., but voters who are still in line at that time will be able to cast their ballots.
Anyone who encounters a problem at a polling place can report it here or by using the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463.
