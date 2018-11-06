ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The polls picked up early on Election Day Tuesday, and continued throughout the day before polls closed at 8 p.m.
Through mid-morning, the secretary of the state's office reported that roughly 21.5 percent of registered voters have voted.
Mid-afternoon numbers showed roughly 42.7 percent of registered voters had voted.
According to the secretary of the state's office, just shy half, 49.7 percent, of the state's registered voters are expected to turn out when the day is done.
While the polls were buzzing throughout the day on Tuesday, many were waiting in long lines as the afternoon went on.
Polling locations in Terryville/Plymouth and New Haven saw long lines, with voters saying they were waiting more than an hour to reach the poll.
On Tuesday evening, around 7 p.m., dozens of people were seen in line at New Haven City Hall, for Election Day registration.
According to the Secretary of State, any voter not registered by 8 p.m. wouldn't be allowed to vote on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Channel 3 sat down with Scott Bates, deputy secretary of the state.
He said there is a record 2.1 million voters in Connecticut this year. That's up about 10.5 percent from four years ago when Gov. Dannel Malloy went head-to-head Tom Foley and won his second term.
“You know there’s great interest from younger people, and I think that’s just wonderful," Bates said. "So we’re going to see who turns out today. That will be exciting to see.”
Voting officials asked that all voters bring an I.D., but if not, they can sign an affidavit.
