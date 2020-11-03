HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Election officials in Connecticut are expecting record voter turnout at the polls on Tuesday.
There are 2.3 million eligible voters in Connecticut, according to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
The state has never seen that many people registered to vote.
Merrill said a lot of them are first time voters in the 18- to 24-year-old range.
Since the 2016 election, 700,000 new people have registered to vote.
When voters arrive at their polling locations on Tuesday, they can expect things to look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All voters are being asked to wear a mask. Volunteers will be making sure people are staying 6 ft apart. Polling locations will have plexiglass between booths and disposable pens and pencils.
Voters won’t just be deciding the next president. Connecticut voters will also decide on their congressional representatives. All five congressional seats are up for grabs this year. It’s also an election year for the state House of Representatives and Senate.
Across the state, there has been a big push to get voters to have their say in the election.
“At a time in our country when some are making it harder for people to vote, here in Connecticut I am proud to say it’s easier than ever and should be during this extraordinary year and extraordinary pandemic,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Ahead of Election Day, at least 600,000 people already voted by absentee ballot.
If voters still plan on voting by absentee ballot, they have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to drop it off at their town’s drop off location.
Those who didn’t register to vote have the option of same-day voter registration, but not all polling locations offer that.
A look at the ballot by towns is available on the secretary of the state’s website here.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
