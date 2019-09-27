(WFSB) – On Friday, the White House acknowledged the transcript of President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president was stored in a highly classified system.
That lends more credibility to a whistleblower complaint that the July 25th transcript was intentionally kept out of wider circulations.
During the conversation, Trump spoke to Ukraine’s leader about initiating an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
The public opinion is now shifting. A new poll by the website Politico shows 43 percent of the American public supports an impeachment proceeding.
But, how much does that opinion matter?
Connecticut’s two senators say that shouldn’t matter at all since this is about enforcing the law.
Trump supporters say support remains below 50 percent because Democrats don’t have proof.
“I think what may in fact be a game changer on this is really where the public stands on this,” said Bilal Sekou, University of Hartford professor.
University of Political Science Professor Bilal Sekou told Channel 3 that public opinion could be a major factor in whether President Trump can survive an impeachment proceeding.
Trump continue to benefit in that area. Public opinion is growing since news broke that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democrat Joe Biden for possible corruption, but it remains below 50 percent.
A poll by Politico puts support at 43 percent, up from the 34 percent after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Trump and Russia.
A Quinnipiac Poll found 37 percent, up from 20 percent after a Mueller report.
But, some polls remain flat. A Reuters poll found 39 percent a week ago, support was at 40 percent after the Mueller report.
Trump supporter Joe Visconti says that’s because people don’t believe the charges.
“The president is within his purview and his authority to make deals, to look into corruption out of Ukraine,” Visconti said.
State Republican chairman J.R. Romano agrees, saying that charges are “hallow.”
Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal said Trump abused his power by asking a foreign leader to investigate a potential rival in the 2020 election.
Blumenthal said it’s illegal for Trump to seek election help from a foreign actor. Whether Trump offered anything in exchange shouldn’t matter.
Blumenthal is also confident public opinion will shift as the investigation goes on, just as the Watergate investigation changed views of former President Richard Nixon.
