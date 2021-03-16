POMFRET, CT (WFSB) -- Residents on a rural road in Pomfret are faced with a major detour.
This comes after town leaders suddenly closed a 30-year-old bridge due to safety reasons.
The bridge spanning Mashamoquet Brook on Taft Pond Road is closed for the time being.
Pomfret First Selectwoman Maureen Nicholson explains that they thought they had four to five years to figure out a remediation plan, but they got a notice from the state in January.
“Then, shortly thereafter, another notice. It was deteriorating much faster than expected so we were put on notice to close it down,” Nicholson said.
The town plans to fix it temporarily, a $200,000 repair, while they work with the state to find the $2 million to replace it.
Suddenly shutting down the bridge on Taft Pond Road is going to have the biggest impact to the 4H camp up the street.
Heather Logee, who directs the camp, said they’ve worked out logistics with emergency responders.
“Just the fact that they have to go a little bit longer around the fire department is not that far if they’re coming in that direction, but they do have quick access to go thru 44,” she explained.
In the meantime, residents and others will have to deal with the 4 mile detour until the span reopens.
