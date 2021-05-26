(WFSB) – Pool problems are springing up. Pool owners say they’re having a hard time getting water delivery and even longer searches for chlorine tablets.
Families have had to wait weeks for water delivery.
Pool water companies are busy. Martin McKinney, the owner of Irish Springs, has six tankers on the run up until 10 p.m. trying to meet the demand.
“Seems like the pools are getting a lot bigger. Seems people have invested a lot more in their houses versus years past,” McKinney said.
Dealers say because of the pandemic, they have a hard time getting their hands on spas, or for that matter, getting their hands on above ground pools. There are no liners to be had, but in-ground pools are available.
Treats Pools and Spas in Norwich sold 150 pools, which is their limit for the year, and all the hot tubs they get are spoken for.
With a record demand for pools, that puts a strain on pool supplies like chlorine and other water treatment.
“Now, it’s to the point we just can’t get a lot of tabs because of the factory burned to the ground last year,” said Brianna Pohronecny, Treats Pools.
An alternative to chlorine is a salt for an ozone generator.
“I have a salt generator that converts to chlorine. They’re out of salt and should get it in tomorrow,” said Dan Jackson.
Bromine is also an option to chlorine or install a saltwater pool to stay cool this summer.
