WALLINGFORD (WFSB) - We first told you on Eyewitness News the state directed pool halls to close yesterday — after being allowed to reopen last month.
Today, we’re learning they’re allowed to reopen - after some confusion.
We’ve been told a reopen advisory committee is expected to review the guidelines Friday to remove any confusion.
"We got an email around 2 o’clock today that we finally can open again," Robert Hilton of Yale Billiards said.
In an email obtained by Eyewitness News tonight, the Department of Economic and Community Development apologized to an owner “for the confusion surrounding pool halls versus restaurants with pool tables.”
It further explains if pool is essential to a business, then it can operate under the indoor recreation guidelines in phase 2.
However, restaurants with pool tables cannot.
It comes after Hilton shuttered his doors Tuesday.
What’s to come keeps Hilton up at night, even if his doors are open tonight.
"Today is more than a struggle than Tuesday because it feels like we’re just waiting for the ball to drop," Hilton said. "We have no idea what’s going on."
After nearly 30 years of owning the pool hall, Hilton says business is down by up to 40 percent.
The idea of closing again would be a major setback for him and his employees who’d be unemployed again, if this happens.
