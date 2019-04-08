RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Ridgefield town officials said a baseball field at a local park was destroyed after gasoline was poured on the field and then set ablaze “to dry the field quicker.”
Town officials took to Facebook on Saturday afternoon to alert residents after a Ridgefield High School baseball game was set to take place at Governor Park on Governor Street was delayed due to rain.
Officials said Ridgefield Police are investigating after a “poor decision was made,” to “dry the field quicker,” pouring 24 gallons of gasoline on the field, then set on fire.
The Ridgefield Fire Department, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the Ridgefield Police Department, Public Works, and the town’s Certified Spill Response Team responded to the scene and are investigating.
Officials said the town will “excavate the infield, place dirt in the safe container, and add fresh, clean soil to the field.”
Officials said no one was injured, and no one was in danger.
The fire was lit to "dry the field"? If you believe that I have a bridge I can sell you heap!
