(WFSB) - A new water quality report on Tuesday showed some state park swimming areas are closed.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, indicator bacteria was detected during a routine water testing at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic, Gay City State Park in Hebron, and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford.
The water is being retested at all three locations, with results expected Wednesday or Thursday.
DEEP officials said indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens. They are one of the tools it uses to evaluate the potential for contamination.
Additionally, Wadsworth Falls State Park is closed due to storm damage.
The fourth swimming area, at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, is closed this season for maintenance.
DEEP said all of the other features of the state parks are open for business.
