NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A recent pop-up festival that was wildly successful in downtown Norwich this month is drawing the attention of city leaders.
The event was driven by social media and engineered by some new, young start up retail entrepreneurs.
The city says these instant festivals are a great idea, but now’s not the time, but the business owners say they can continue to do them safely.
Ashon Avent is a modern retailer and owner of the Main Event shop at the Foundry 66 business incubator. The Main Event has a worldwide presence online with more than 18,000 followers on social media.
Earlier this month, Avent and other downtown entrepreneurs used their social media influence to invite customers to a pop-up festival on Friday night.
“We try to have an event where people can say, ‘hey, keep your distance, wear your mask, do what you need to do, but come out and try to pop-up,” Avent said.
City hall says having crowds during a pandemic is not a good idea. Mayor Peter Nystrom saw the crowds.
“All of a sudden there was this growth of people and we now know why,” Nystrom said. “Going forward we need to figure out a way with COVID in mind to help these individuals who are participating in the street wear phenomenon.”
Retailer Christian Cepeda is active in the street wear pop-ups, working out of the Wombs and Wankle shop, selling footwear and pop clothing.
“It’s one of those things where if it wasn’t for the pandemic, I feel like it would have been a huge success and we’d be planning our second round of it,” Cepeda said.
The festival drew new people downtown to shops like Lucia Maria’s Enso Studio and exposure for a potential new clientele to the Norwich Fitness Center.
“We do all our marketing on Facebook, Instagram, anything we can do to get people more aware of us, we use social media,” said Luigina Facchini.
Nystrom says they are happy to work with the new business owners. He also said the pop-up festival industry generates $200 million and growing, which is all through social media.
