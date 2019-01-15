NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and the greater community is practicing what it preaches during the government shutdown.
“Semper Paratus,” Always Ready, is the story at the Coast Guard Academy in New London where a pop-up pantry has been set up to provide non-perishable food and items to furloughed Coast Guard members and their families.
Robert Langslet has been in the Coast Guard for six-and-a-half years, and has always gotten a paycheck, until the government shutdown.
“It’s a disruptive situation,” Langslet said. “But it’s great seeing people coming together and doing kind things for each other.”
The Gemma Moran Food Bank in New London delivered 144 frozen turkeys, and pallets of pastas and canned goods were delivered by the We Share Hope nonprofit in nearby Rhode Island.
On Tuesday, Anne Carr Bingham of Salem recalled 24 years ago when her husband was furloughed during the shutdown of 1995 when he worked for the U.S. Immigration Service.
“We not only sympathize, we empathize for these folks and we hope it ends soon,” Bingham said.
Not only are the Coast Guard members at the academy affected, but also those at stations in New Haven, New London and the research lab.
“Regardless of the circumstances, we wanted to make sure we offered food. So, we’ve invited all the families in the area to come out,” said Sr. Chief Petty Officer Craig Breverman.
The pop-up pantry is open daily until further notice from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’re truly appreciative of everything that comes in here from everybody,” said volunteer Felicitas Rendon.
“We take it for granted on a daily basis, so I hope this helps open the eyes to people that when times are good we’re able to do more, donate more, give more,” said USCG Corpsman Austin Collett.
If you want to help out or learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.