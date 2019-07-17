OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Some storms that moved through the state on Wednesday afternoon packed a punch in some areas.
In Oxford, on Coppermine Road, two large trees came down on top of wires, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fire officials said the fast-moving storms brought heavy rain and some thunder and lightning.
They added that six trees came down in Oxford in just about 6 minutes.
Utility crews have responded.
In Monroe, police said multiple trees came down, leading to thousands of people without power. At one point, more than 3,000 customers were in the dark.
Police reminded folks to stay away from downed trees and wires.
To see the latest Eversource outages, click here.
For United Illuminating, click here.
Storms are expected to pop up as the night goes on.
