HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers and thunderstorms started popping up during the early afternoon hours.
Just before 3 p.m., thunderstorm warnings were issued for Litchfield County, until 3:45 p.m., Tolland and Windham counties until 4:30 p.m., and New London County, until 4:45 p.m.
Parts of New Haven and Hartford counties were then included, under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday would be warm and unsettled from time to time.
He and meteorologist Melissa Cole tracked some storms that popped up to the west of Waterbury, New Haven and Milford. Another batch roamed through New London County. All of them were headed to the south.
EARLY WARNING PINPOINT DOPPLER: Track the storms
"More storms are expected to pop up here and there during the day [Monday], so grab the umbrella and should you hear thunder or see lightning, please head indoors," Haney said.
A few of the storms could have gusty wind and small hail.
Temperatures rose in to the low-80s.
It's a pattern that could be repeated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Instability will be elevated, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms," Haney said. "Highs [Tuesday] and Wednesday will be closer to 80 degrees."
Warmer and more humid weather is expected for Thursday. Temps should be in the mid-80s inland.
A cold front that arrives during the evening will make showers and thunderstorms a possibility for the afternoon.
"Showers and thunderstorms will end either Thursday night or early Friday morning," Haney said.
Partly-sunny skies with highs in the low-80s are expected for Friday and Saturday, the Fourth of July.
