HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to make the vaccine available to everyone 16 and older, Saint Francis Hospital is partnering with Hartford Public Schools to provide eligible students with a vaccine.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
On Thursday, a pop-up clinic is being held exclusively for Hartford students who are 16 years or older, who want to receive the vaccine.
Students attending the clinic were pre-registered through their school.
“As part of our Mission to serve as a transforming healing presence within our community, we extended our established partnership with Hartford Public Schools to vaccinate eligible students,” said Dr. Phillip Roland, Chief Medical Officer of Saint Francis Hospital. “We began this partnership by vaccinating over 2,193 educators and staff members within HPS, and thought it was extremely important to continue by offering this lifesaving vaccine to students ages 16 and up within the school system.”
Additionally, any parent or guardian accompanying the student to the clinic can also receive a vaccine.
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Trinity Health Of New England to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics to our students aged 16 and older,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres Rodriguez. “We know that the best learning and social environment for many of our students is in our schools. Access to vaccination for students, plus one parent or guardian, will help ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community. I am deeply grateful for the commitment of our students to their education and to our families for their partnership. The support of all our partners at Saint Francis Hospital, the City of Hartford, and the Department of Health and Human Services, the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the Connecticut State Department of Education has made this possible.”
For more information about the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, or to schedule an appointment, click here or call 877-918-2224.
