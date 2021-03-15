BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue to try an address equity in the state's highest-need communities.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll visit the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bridgeport at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Stream the visit here or below.
Yale New Haven Health is operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic there for members of the church's congregation.
Lamont said in addition to addressing disparities in community vaccination rates, these clinics are also meant to show how safe and effective the COVID-19 vaccines are.
The governor will be joined by several state and local officials, along with healthcare professions.
Details on the state’s vaccination rollout, including locations and registration information, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.