HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new auxiliary bishop of Hartford has been named.
Pope Francis appointed Rev. Juan Miguel Bentacourt Torres as the auxiliary bishop.
Archbishop Leonard Blair shared the announcement with the archdiocese on Tuesday.
“I feel honored and very grateful for the Lord’s call to serve with all my heart the people of the Archdiocese of Hartford, under the pastoral and fatherly care of Archbishop Leonard P. Blair,” Bishop-elect Betancourt said.
Bentacourt was born in Puerto Rico and is a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico.
He's fluent in English, Spanish and Italian. He's also proficient in other languages.
Bentacourt's episcopal ordination is set for Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford.
