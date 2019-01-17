EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A man in East Hampton has turned his bread-winning dream into a reality.
Christian Michalowski said he's had a passion for baking for years.
When he had a chance to start anew, he opened up the Black Walnut Artisan Bread Company in town.
For almost 20 years, Michalowski was a researcher at Global Pharmaceutical Company.
When there were massive layoffs at the company in 2017, Michalowski told Channel 3 that he knew what he would do next: Open a bakery.
The concept of the Black Walnut Artisan Bread Company is based off of bread shops in Europe. He said there's a shop on every corner.
It took a year, but it was a communal effort. Now, his shop on Main Street is open.
“Nowadays, everyone is moving at the speed of light, everyone is on their phones and gadgets," Michalowski said. "I wanted to go full circle to a simpler time. That’s our motto. Bake bread, bring it home, share with the family and have a nice time with the ones you love.”
He said all the preparation is done by hand.
He comes into the bakery at 4 p.m. to make all the vats of dough. Then he returns at 3 a.m. to start forming the loaves and let them rise.
By the time the bakery is ready to open, the shelves are filled with bread.
He said the business makes about 120 to 150 loaves per day.
One of his specialties is a Nutella loaf.
The bakery also makes cakes and cookies.
It is open Thursday through Sunday at 6:30 a.m. until it is sold out.
