HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A popular camping show plans to return to Hartford on Friday.
The 39th Northeast RV & Camping Show had to cancel a day last weekend because of Winter Storm Bobby.
However, it announced on Tuesday that it will be back at the Connecticut Convention Center from Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6.
“We are grateful to the Connecticut Convention Center for allowing us extend this event to later this week to accommodate the thousands of people who could not come due to the massive storm,” said Joe Gonsalves, producer of the Northeast RV & Camping Show. “Our show is the ideal place for camping families and enthusiasts looking to purchase their first RV, to upgrade their present RV, or for veteran campers to explore new camping adventures. But we could not open on Saturday during the storm, and clean-up efforts across the state precluded many from coming on Sunday.”
According to organizers, the show will feature the newest recreation vehicles, service, products, and campground information from throughout New England and eastern New York.
Show hours include:
- Friday, Feb. 4 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets can only be purchased with cash. Adults are $15. Children age 14 and under are free.
Channel 3 is a sponsor of the event.
More information can be found on the show's website here.
