ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - More pastries and cookies are coming.
Mozzicato DePasquale Bakery & Pastry Shop, a bakery that's been making delicious treats around state since 1908, announced that it will be opening a new location in Rocky Hill.
It already has storefronts in Hartford, Plainville, Wallingford and Middletown.
The business announced over the weekend that it was named Hartford Magazine's "Best Bakery and Pastry Shop."
For information on addresses and hours of operation, head to Mozzicato's website here.
