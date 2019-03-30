MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s the end of an era for a popular restaurant and bar on Main Street in downtown Middletown.
After more than 20 years in the city, First and Last Tavern is closing its doors for good on Saturday.
Owner, Tony Sacca spoke with Channel 3 on leaving the restaurant he has owned for the past 2-and-a-half years.
“You walk around with a heavy heart knowing that you’re not going to be coming here,” said Sacca.
His restaurant is serving its final meals and drinks for closing shop one last time.
“Kind of empty. You know you get an empty feeling inside your stomach?” said Sacca.
Following an on-going feud with the city, First and Last Tavern is being evicted for falling behind on thousands of dollars of rent.
Banquet Manager of First and Last Taven, Clark Denis told Channel 3 that the closing is heartbreaking.
“It’s a sad thing,” said Denis. “Nobody wants that to happen. But you stay positive and move forward.”
Customers spoke with Channel 3 on the loss of a popular Middletown fixture.
Business owner of All-American Productions, Jennifer Sequenzia said she often brings friends, clients, and coworkers to First and Last Tavern.
“It’s a blow. It’s a blow to me, to the business and to the whole community,” said Sequenzia.
Sequenzia said she wanted to be here for the last day to show her support.
“First and Last has really been our home for the last few years. This has been the place where we come to strategize what we’re going do plan out our season,” said Sequenzia.
While Sacca said there were a lot of challenges to maintaining the restaurant, he said he will miss the customers and employees who have become like family.
“They enjoyed coming in here. They enjoyed the food, they enjoyed the service.”
