MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A fixture in the Middletown community has powered down permanently.
A representative of the Middletown Roller Skating Rink on Main Street says employees came in one day to find that their rink was being broken by workers.
They later found out that the building they had been in for the past twenty years had been sold and building management failed to inform them.
If you're looking to keep their memory alive, they do have some skates available for sale.
