MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Scribner’s Restaurant suffered severe damage on Wednesday evening following a fire inside the building, an official said.
Crews were called to 31 Village Road around 11:15 p.m. after dispatchers were notified of an automatic fire alarm.
Firefighters on scene saw a large volume of smoke and visible fire coming from the back side of the building.
Multiple fire hoses were used to fight the flames inside the restaurant.
Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said that crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to three apartments on the second floor.
However, the building suffered severe smoke damage.
Residents were notified by the fire alarm system and made it safely out of their apartments.
Two nearby apartments were also evacuated out of precaution.
The fire is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.