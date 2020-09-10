NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is addressing a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.
She said there have been a lot of off-campus parties recently among students at Central Connecticut State University that are linked to a recent uptick.
In a video she posted on Facebook Wednesday, Stewart said she recognizes that students are back on campus and want to gather with their friends and party, but she's asking them to be smart about it.
“Everybody whose in college thinks they’re invincible, they think ‘this can’t affect me, this isn’t going to be a problem for me’,” she said, adding “Well it’s not about you, it’s about the other people you might infect when you transmit it to somebody else, who then gives it to somebody else. Wear the mask. Be mindful.”
Elmer’s Place, a popular bar and restaurant near the CCSU campus, has temporarily shut down.
A sign on the door says, “Closed to quarantine for the safety of our employees and customers.” Another sign says, “see you in two weeks.”
Mayor Stewart said three CCSU students who tested positive were traced back to being at Elmers. She said the bar has been cooperating with the city's health department, and the staff will get tested.
Since the start of the fall semester, CCSU said 50 students on and off campus have tested positive.
A spokesperson said they saw a slight uptick last week, but this week cases are going down.
They also say there have been a few smaller gatherings, but they're not aware of any large parties and they are closely monitoring that.
The mayor did give kudos to CCSU in her video, as they do what they can to keep cases under control.
The school has teamed up with a company where everyone who is on campus will get tested for COVID-19.
Stewart is also asking folks to "think beyond yourself."
She also said the city is looking to hire an epidemiologist to help with contact tracing.
Stewart said the city is asking folks who test positive to communicate with them about where they've been and who they have been around. This way, they will be able to control the spread.
(1) comment
They were the biggest place for underage kids to frequent when I was college aged.
