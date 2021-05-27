NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A popular New Britain restaurant is pulling out all the stops to make sure they stay open.
East Side Restaurant reopened in March, but they’re short staffed and short on customers.
The owners say he isn’t going anywhere, but they’ve had to make some major changes to stay afloat.
Owner Nick Augustino and his loyal patrons are accustomed to big parties, accordions playing, and celebrations that start and end with beer.
But things have changed in the past year. Because of the pandemic, Augustino decided to shut down the restaurant for a year.
“The bottom line was if I can’t be the East Side, and I can’t bring you the destination, it ain’t just a place to go to and have dinner, it’s a place to go and have dinner and have fun,” Augustino said.
When the Augustino family reopened in March, they had to make some changes. Augustino says right now, they don’t have the full show customers are used to getting because they don’t have a full staff.
With fewer patrons coming in, he’s also scaled back hours of operations, cut the menu in half, and lowered prices.
“Now you come in here, for $13.95 you get the schnitzel, the potato, the vegetable. You want a piece of pie? It’s $1.50,” Augustino said.
But one thing that hasn’t changed.
“We still carry the same six beers we started with 23 years ago,” Augustino said.
Augustino says he’s hoping consumer confidence grows with the beer garden over the summer, and hoping to be back on track this fall, right on time for Oktoberfest.
“I just want the East Side to be the East Side again,” Augustino said.
East Side Restaurant is open to walk-ins and reservations. They’re only open for lunch on weekends and are closed on Mondays.
