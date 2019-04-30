OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - A big change is happening to the culinary landscape on the shoreline in Old Lyme this spring.
A popular beach bar has disappeared and was replaced by an upscale family restaurant.
Contractors are busy outside and inside the new Kokomo’s Restaurant at Soundview.
They’re pushing to do a preview open next week.
International chef Ernesto Pahl-Lee will be whipping up oysters, traditional seafood pastas, and lobster tails.
“Bring in a little higher end cuisine, craft beers, craft sandwiches but done at a higher level but still within budget for the region and the demographics,” said Pahl-Lee
Kokomo’ replaces Lenny’s on the Beach, a traditional bar with traditional burgers and seafood.
The new restaurant is a game changer for Hartford Avenue, that catered to a different rowdier demographic after World War II.
Kokomo’s sits between the resident/member only Miami Beach Association.
The narrow town owned Sound View Beach and the Pavilion, a beach bar featuring live music.
Robert Paradis is one of the partners of Kokomo’s
“The property line going all the way down to the water to make that island Caribbean feel were going to install some palm trees for the customers,” said Paradis.
Paradis said their short summer season as a sprint, not a marathon.
“We’ll put in the long hours to get to where we need to get to and provide that atmosphere for the community and others,” Paradis said.
Lenny Corto, the owner of Lenny’s on the Beach said he’s not going away, he’s working on some new plans.
