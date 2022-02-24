BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A popular pizza restaurant in Bristol was heavily damaged by a fire early Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, Vivaldi Pizza on Main Street was damaged when flames ripped through the building.
"The challenges were to get access to the fire because the fire was hidden, and once it vented through the roof, we went to defensive operations," explained Deputy Chief Bob Poggio, Bristol Fire Department. "Opening the structure, getting access into all of them, and [Thursday's] weather is not like it was [Wednesday]. It is a lot colder, very icy. A lot of hose lines have frozen up already."
Other buildings in the strip mall where the eatery is located were also damaged.
Neighbors and other nearby businesses reacted.
"It's like my heart was thumping," said Krishna Naha, owner, Crystal Diner. "My wife was the same things. 'What is going on? How are we going to reopen the store? What are we going to do.'"
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials are investigating the cause.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for more details as soon as they become available.
(1) comment
Pizza restaurants always seem to have fires or burn down . nothing suspicious here is there ???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.