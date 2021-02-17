PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A popular Plainville restaurant is set to close next month.
Big Steve’s Grill took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to announce that they are being forced to close on Monday, March 8.
According to the post, the town approved the landlord’s request to demolish the building that houses the restaurant.
Big Steve’s has been open for 12 years.
“We feel so privileged to consider you not just customers, but family as well and we can’t begin to express how much we will miss you all,” the post said in part.
