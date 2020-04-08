VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- The Passover and Easter holiday are generating more money for some local food spots, and Rein’s Deli in Vernon is riding the boost in business.
Management said they are trying to stay one step ahead, hoping customers will help them stay open for more decades to come.
“We're a staple in this community, we'd like to stay open, not just for the customers coming in, but for our employees too,” said Alexandria Soucy, manager at Rein’s Deli.
The New York style restaurant has gotten rid of the hustle and bustle feel right now.
“We’ve taken out tables, tried to space things out a little bit,” Soucy said.
The hope is the added spacing between tables will put customers at ease once dining in is an option again.
In the meantime, the restaurant is cutting costs by operating on a limited menu for curbside and take-out.
Fewer customers, means no need for a full staff, so the deli went from 160 employees to 24.
It’s trying to help those who aren’t working right now.
“We have an employee relief fund. We've been using a percentage of our tips that we've received a percentage of our gift card sales,” Soucy said.
Those who are still on schedule are taking precautions.
“Everybody at the end of the day has to go home to their family,” she added.
The restaurant is also giving back, redirecting donations received from the community to medical staff.
“Well we're trying to. Because we have sandwiches and healthcare workers have to eat to, so we're going to feed them,” Soucy said.
On Wednesday, the donated 50 sandwiches to Rockville General Hospital.
The idea is to keep giving back and lending a hand those who need it, with a little help from the community. Also, to be here once we return to a new normal.
