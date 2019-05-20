CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The well-known Waverly Inn in Cheshire has closed.
The owners said they are talking with a buyer, but nothing is in writing.
The Waverly Inn said all parties and reservations will be honored under the new ownership once reopened.
For those who have a party scheduled, the event coordinator will be reaching out to those people in the coming week.
