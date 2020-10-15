NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A population of the invasive spotted lanternfly was discovered in western Connecticut.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CEAS, said the insects were recently found in New Canaan.
A single spotted lanternfly was also found in Stamford.
However, the CEAS said it has not yet determined the extent of the infestation.
Back in September, scientists said they found an adult in Greenwich. Another was found in West Haven, but they said it was likely a hitchhiker.
“These further detections of populations of the spotted lanternfly indicate that this insect is finally here in Connecticut and raises concerns for Connecticut’s agriculture and trees and the detection of individual insects in other locations shows they are readily being transported into the state” said Dr. Kirby Stafford, state entomologist.
Single adults were detected in Farmington in 2018 and Southbury in 2019.
Scientists said early detection is important. They called on the public to report potential sightings.
Spotted lanternflies are native to China, India and Vietnam. They were first detected in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014.
In the fall, adults about 1 inch long can often be found congregating on tree-of-heaven, willows and other trees. They will lay egg masses on trees and almost any nearby surface like rocks, decks, houses, outdoor equipment and furniture. Nymphs will hatch from the eggs in the spring, typically late April through June.
The insects attack many hosts and has the potential to severely impact Connecticut’s farm crops, particularly apples, grapes, and hops, and several tree species.
Anyone who believes they found a potential spotted lantern fly is asked to snap a picture of it, collect it if possible, and report it to ReportSLF@ct.gov.
Information about the insect can be found on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website here.
