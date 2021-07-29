NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) with the USDA APHIS Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) found the largest population of spotted lanternfly nymphs to date in Fairfield and Westport.
In Fairfield, the insects were spotted on Ailantus (Tree of Heaven) in Southport.
A few adults were found.
“These detections of the spotted lanternfly indicate that this insect is expanding in Fairfield County and raises major concerns for Connecticut’s agriculture” said State Entomologist Dr. Kirby Stafford.
Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species. They feed on sap and were first discovered in 2014, in Penn.
Infestations have been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, New York, and Connecticut
