NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a home in New London on Monday afternoon.
It happened on Converse Place.
The crash also caused a second floor porch to collapse.
The New London fire chief said a car rolled backwards, down a hill, following a previous crash that happened.
He added that the home is not habitable at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
