SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The town of Southington has closed a portion of Center Street to allow outdoor dining for restaurants.
Center Street will be closed between 122 and 148, which is the area between the Groggy Frog Café and Paul Gregory’s.
Southington police have put barricades with signage showing the road is closed, but businesses are open.
This will allow restaurants in the area to have a place for outdoor dining that follows the guidelines set by the state.
The municipal lot on Center Street next to Paul Gregory’s and the Son’s of Italy are both accessible from the intersection of Center Street and High Street.
The closure is expected to remain in place for the next month to help businesses reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.