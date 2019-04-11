NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 south is closed because of a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 7 and 5 just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.
The exit ramp from I-91 southbound to Middletown Avenue is blocked.
Two vehicles were reported to have been involved in the crash.
Troopers called it a "serious injury accident."
There's no timetable as to when the highway will reopen.
As of 7:30 a.m., the DOT reported nearly 5 miles of backup stretching from exit 10 in North Haven to exit 7.
State police told Channel 3 that traffic is being diverted at exit 7.
Drivers could take exit 9 and use Routes 17, 180 or 5 to get around the crash, then hop back on I-91 south at exit 3, Trumbull Street.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
There's no word on a cause for the crash.
