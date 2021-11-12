MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Part of a busy roadway in Manchester is blocked off due to a crash.
It happened around 5:30 Friday evening on Buckland Street.
While it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, fire officials say that serious injuries were reported.
The eastbound side of Buckland Street by the HOV on/off ramps to I-84 is closed until further notice.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.