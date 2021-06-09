GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 2 in Glastonbury was closed on Wednesday morning after a person was struck and killed by a driver, officials said.
It happened just after 4:15 a.m. on the eastbound side of the road.
The closure was between exits 10 and 12, according to the Department of Transportation.
The pedestrian's identity has not been released.
