PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Portland High School is making the move to remote learning.
Superintendent of Portland Public Schools Charles Britton made the announcement over the weekend.
The decision comes after school officials were notified that two members of the Portland High School community tested positive for the coronavirus.
Seventy-three students and six staff members were identified as close contacts and have been told to quarantine.
Portland High School will transition to a remote learning capacity from Monday, November 16 through at least Wednesday, November 18.
Superintendent Britton will announce Wednesday afternoon whether students and staff members can return to the classroom.
The sixth grade class at Brownstone Intermediate School and one class of kindergarteners at a different Portland school will also be in a remote learning capacity next week as well.
Residents are reminded that COVID testing is available for free seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 19 Grand Street in Middletown.
