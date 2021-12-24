(WFSB) – Doctors say millions of people suffer from severe heart failure, for some, a heart transplant is the only treatment that works.
There are currently 8,000 to 9,000 people who are waiting for a heart transplant. Of those waiting for transplants, only 4,000 receive a transplant per year.
Robert Moore of Portland Connecticut is one of those 4,000 people.
Moore says he has been battling heart problems for more than a decade. He says he has had two heart attacks, one in 2009, and another one nearly six years ago.
According to Moore, this one as fatal.
“I went into cardiac arrest and they had to bring me back. It took them about 15 minutes,” Moore says.
As a result of this heart attack, Moore says he had major damage to the left side of his heart.
“Some hearts will start to grow again, but mine was hurt to the point where it wasn’t going to,” says Moore.
Doctors warned Moore that his heart problems were extremely serious, and that he would be a good candidate for a heart transplant.
He was put on a national list, and Moore nervously waited for a match.
“The donor has to be someone that’s very compatible to yourself. Size, weight, size of heart,” Moore says.
Doctors could not find a match, so Moore went home, knowing his heart could fail before getting a new one.
“Life went on, knowing I was either going to get a new heart or expire,” Moore says.
Moore waited six months for a new heart. All the while his new heart was not getting any better.
“We’d try to walk on the beach. I couldn’t go 30 steps,” More says.
Then he got a call that would change his life.
On August 5, Moore got a call that a heart was on its way to the hospital and surgery was just under a day away.
“We were very emotional. We had things to say to each other because you don’t know if you’re going to see each other again at that point,” says Robert Moore’s wife Pamela.
The surgery lasted several hours, typical of a heart surgery. Pamela was right by his side when his surgery was complete.
“I felt better. To be alive at that point was just an amazing thing. Every day I put my feet on the floor, I’m just happy. Every time I look at my wife, she looks at me and I see love in her eyes, that she’s happy that we’re together,” Moore says.
His surgeon Doctor Ayyaz Ali from Hartford Healthcare says Moore’s recovery has been spectacular.
“A week later, he looked like a million dollars. I saw him, he was in his room, walking around. The great thing about Bob is he’s such a positive person,” Ali.
Four months after the transplant, Moore is still in cardiac rehab. However, he says he and Pamela can do things this year that they couldn’t do last year.
“She’ll say you want to go for a walk and we’re out the door and there’s no pain,” Moore says.
The donor is anonymous, but Moore is trying to find his family and give thanks for another Christmas.
“Saving someone’s life is just a wonderful thing to be able to do. It made me so grateful. I’m humbled. I’m excited about life every day. If you can do it, do it,” Moore says.
Hartford Healthcare is known for having one of the highest acceptance rates for heart donors in the United States. According to Hartford Healthcare, no other hospital in New England does more heart transplants.
If you are interested in donating an organ and giving the gift of live, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.