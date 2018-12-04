PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) -- The President declared Wednesday, Dec. 5 a National Day of Mourning in honor of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral.
In response to that, the United States Postal Service said it would be suspending regular mail deliveries on Wednesday.
The town of Portland announced it will also be observing the day and close its town offices.
First Selectman Susan Bransfield made the announcement on Monday, saying in addition to town offices being closed, town meetings and activities will not be held either.
It should be noted that this does not apply to Portland public Schools.
Bransfield said schools will be open as usual.
At this time, it is unclear if any other CT cities or towns will follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.