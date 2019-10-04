NEWINGTON (WFSB) – Police arrested a Portland woman on a warrant after they say she hit a juvenile in the head with a hammer.
According to police, Christina Moreno, 24, was involved in an altercation with a female juvenile on August 13 when she hit the girl in the face with the hammer. The victim suffered serious physical injuries as a result.
Police said Moreno fled the area after the altercation. Through witness interviews, officers were able to identify her as the suspect.
Moreno was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. She was detained on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain superior court Oct. 7.
