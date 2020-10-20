SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - A positive COVID-19 case at the main campus of Southington High school as prompted the school to go to a remote learning model fully Oct. 21.
Superintendent Timothy Connellan alerted parents late Tuesday after high school officials were notified of the case.
It is not clear if the case is a student or staff member and the school district and local health department will collaborate on this case and pursue contact tracing.
Connellan said It is possible that remote learning could be extended for additional days depending on the individual circumstances of this situation. An update on the status of the school learning model will be provided Wednesday afternoon.
Programs at ALTA and STELLAR will continue to implement their regular schedules.
