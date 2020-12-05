UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Saturday’s UConn men’s basketball game against North Carolina State has been canceled.
The decision was made after a positive COVID-19 test within the North Carolina State program.
Officials made the announcement during the early morning hours on Saturday.
The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in “Bubbleville,” which is a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.
A release from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group, who have combined with Mohegan Sun to stage the "Bubbleville" games, stated "In accordance with the Connecticut Travel Advisory, all members of the N.C. State program provided a negative test result prior to travel. All members received a PCR test immediately upon arrival at Mohegan Sun and again received negative test results prior to their match-up against UMass Lowell on December 3. In accordance with NCAA protocols, the team tested again today, 24 hours prior to their match-up with UConn, scheduled for December 5. Upon determination of the positive test result, tomorrow's game has been canceled and tracing protocols have been enacted."
