SOMERS (WFSB) - A positive COVID-19 test has cancelled classes for the Somers Elementary School Sept. 9 and 10.
District officials were made aware of the test after learning a staff member working with kindergarten age students was positive for the virus.
as a precaution, classes are cancelled and the school will undergo a through sanitizing.
In a statement, Superintendent Brian Czapla said, "The health and wellbeing of our students, staff and families continues to be our first priority. During these next few days, we will thoroughly sanitize the building, conduct our contact tracing, communicate with impacted families, and develop plans accordingly. Again, only Somers Elementary School will have classes cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. We will send out more communications during the next few days."
