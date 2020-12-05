HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) - Several students are self quarantining after two members of the HK High School community tested positive for COVID.
Superintendent Holly Hageman made the announcement Saturday.
One of the individuals that tested positive has not been in school.
Through contact tracing, fourteen students were told to isolate and learn remotely as a result of the second COVID positive case.
Superintendent Hageman says that, upon consulting with local DPH officials, the recent increase in COVID cases in communities tend to be linked to intra-family "bursts" of COVID cases.
School districts in Connecticut have been advised not to alter the current quarantine timeframes, according to Superintendent Hageman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.