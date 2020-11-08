(WFSB) - Schools in Middletown and New London are opting to transition to remote learning after seeing an increase in COVID cases.
According to Middletown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Connor, school officials were notified over the weekend that a staff member and two students at Moody School had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school will transition to a remote learning capacity starting Monday, November 9.
In-person learning at Moody School is set to resume on Monday, November 23.
Dr. Connor says that Woodrow Wilson Middle School will also move to a remote learning capacity starting this Monday.
This comes after a recent spike in COVID cases among staff members, though an exact number was not divulged.
In-person learning at Woodrow Wilson is scheduled to resume on Monday, November 16.
Testing will be made available at Lawrence Middle School this coming Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also on Sunday, New London Public School officials announced that all schools will transition to distance learning from November 9 to November 13.
All sports activities for this week have been canceled and additional updates on end of season activities are expected to be shared with each team later in the week.
The decision comes as officials continue contact tracing efforts and after the school system saw a recent rise in COVID cases earlier in the week.
