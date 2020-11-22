HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Positive COVID cases have forced the Quinnipiac men's hockey team to readjust their schedule.
Officials made the announcement Sunday after learning that two student-athletes tested positive for the virus.
The QU men were supposed to kick off their season against American International College at the People's United Center this coming Tuesday.
Officials have moved the game to Saturday, December 26.
Friday's game against LIU and Sunday's game against Clarkson have been canceled.
"The health and safety of the Quinnipiac community remains paramount as Quinnipiac Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to the global pandemic," Quinnipiac officials said in a statement.
All team activities are on hold as a result of the positive test results.
