NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich fire officials are investigating a house fire which displaced 8 people as arson on Sunday.
Crews responded to a large fire in a multifamily home on Prospect Street just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Crews said upon arrival large flames seen from the first and second floor stories of the building.
The fire damaged the building, but crews said no one was injured.
The home is uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Those with information on the fire are urged to contact the Norwich Police Department Detective Division at 860-886-5561.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
